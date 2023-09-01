Simona Castricum Added to Half Strange 2023 – “A Music Tour from the City to the Outback and Back”

Half Strange has announced the complete lineup for its 2023 outback and metropolitan tour. Simona Castricum will join the touring party for a couple of shows in remote New South Wales, while Castricum, Ripple Effect Band and The Garbage & the Flowers have been added to the tour closer at Thornbury Bowls Club, on Wurundjeri country, in mid-October.

Half Strange is a collaboration between Melbourne indie label Dinosaur City and Adelaide DIY festival Half Strange, in partnership with Heaps Normal. The tour begins on Kaurna Land in Adelaide Hills before visiting the South Australian towns of Jamestown, Melrose and Hawker, and White Cliffs, Broken Hill and Silverton in New South Wales.

Ripple Effect Band – ‘Loving and Caring’

Castricum is the latest name added to a lineup that includes the likes of Emma Russack, Snowy, Workhorse, Punko, Danika, bodies of divine infinite and eternal spirit, Elmo Aoyama, Scraps and more. All eight Half Strange shows are open to all ages and tickets are available via a pay-as-you-can ticketing system.

“Through our commitment to progressive music programming and billing with this year’s tour, I hope to empower the next wave of artists and arts-workers across regional and remote Australia for years to come,” said Dinosaur City’s Jordanne Chant.

Half Strange 2023

Saturday, 23rd September – House Show, 3 Tembys Road, Norton Summit, Adelaide Hills/Kaurna Land SA

Snowy

Workhorse

Danika

Keeskea

Nathalie Pavlovic

Purr

Jess Johns Band

Tickets

Thursday, 28th September – Railway Hotel Motel, Jamestown/Ngadjuri Country SA

Scraps

Punko

False Colours

Great Statue

Tickets

Friday, 29th September – Jacka Brothers Brewery, Melrose/Ngadjuri Country SA

Emma Russack

Workhorse

Danika

Nika Mo

Silvia

Jess Johns Band

Tickets

Saturday, 30th September – Flinders Food Co, Hawker/Adnyamathanha Country SA

Emma Russack

Workhorse

Danika

Jess Johns

Tickets

Friday, 6th October – White Cliffs Hotel, White Cliffs/Barkindji Country NSW

Simona Castricum

bodies of divine infinite and eternal spirit

Punko

Scraps

Elmo Aoyama

Tickets

Saturday, 7th October – Palace Hotel, Broken Hill/Wilyakali Country NSW

Simona Castricum

bodies of divine infinite and eternal spirit

Punko

Scraps

Elmo Aoyama

Great Statue

Tickets

Sunday, 8th October – Silverton Hotel, Silverton/Wilyakali Country NSW

Emma Russack

Workhorse

Danika

Silvia

Tickets

Saturday, 14th October – Thornbury Bowling Club, Thornbury/Wurundjeri Country VIC

bodies of divine infinite and eternal spirit

Troth

00__

The Garbage & the Flowers

Ripple Effect Band

Simona Castricum

Scraps

Tickets

