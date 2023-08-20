Half Strange 2023: Emma Russack, Workhorse Lead Lineup for Outback Gig Series

Dinosaur City has teamed up with Heaps Normal and Adelaide music festival Half Strange to curate the three-state touring event, Half Strange. They’ve recruited the likes of Snowy, Workhorse, Danika, Emma Russack, Punko and more for eight shows spread across regional and remote South Australia and New South Wales.

The tour will commence on Kaurna Land in Adelaide Hills on Saturday, 23rd September. There’ll be shows in Jamestown, Melrose and Hawker the following weekend before the tour crosses into NSW for shows in White Cliffs, Broken Hill and Silverton. Half Strange wraps up in mid-October on Wurundjeri Country at Melbourne’s Thornbury Bowls Club.

All eight Half Strange shows will be open to all ages and tickets are available via a pay-as-you-can ticketing system. Along with seeking to connect with locals in Flinders Ranges and north-west New South Wales, organisers hope to encourage city dwellers to hit the road or seek out public transport so they can be part of the unconventional touring initiative.

Half Strange 2023

Saturday, 23rd September – Backyard Show, Adelaide Hills, Kaurna Land SA

Snowy

Workhorse

Danika

Nathalie Pavlovic

Jess Johns Band

Thursday, 28th September – Railway Hotel Motel, Jamestown, Ngadjuri Country SA

Scraps

Punko

False Colours

Great Statue

Friday, 29th September – Jacka Brothers Brewery, Melrose, Ngadjuri Country SA

Emma Russack

Workhorse

Danika

Nika Mo

Silvia

Jess Johns Band

Saturday, 30th September – Family Fun Day, Blue Burt Park, Hawker, Adnyamathanha Country SA

Emma Russack

Workhorse

Danika

Jess Johns

Friday, 6th October – White Cliffs Hotel, White Cliffs, Barkindji Country NSW

bodies of divine infinite and eternal spirit

Punko

Scraps

Elmo Aoyama

Saturday, 7th October – Palace Hotel, Broken Hill, Wilyakali Country NSW

bodies of divine infinite and eternal spirit

Punko

Scraps

Elmo Aoyama

Great Statue

Sunday, 8th October – Silverton Hotel, Silverton, Wilyakali Country NSW

Emma Russack

Workhorse

Danika

Silvia

Saturday, 14th October – Thornbury Bowling Club, Thornbury, Wurundjeri Country VIC

bodies of divine infinite and eternal spirit

Troth

00__

+ more TBA

