Half Strange 2023: Emma Russack, Workhorse Lead Lineup for Outback Gig Series

Dinosaur City has teamed up with Heaps Normal and Adelaide music festival Half Strange to curate the three-state touring event, Half Strange. They’ve recruited the likes of Snowy, Workhorse, Danika, Emma Russack, Punko and more for eight shows spread across regional and remote South Australia and New South Wales.
The tour will commence on Kaurna Land in Adelaide Hills on Saturday, 23rd September. There’ll be shows in Jamestown, Melrose and Hawker the following weekend before the tour crosses into NSW for shows in White Cliffs, Broken Hill and Silverton. Half Strange wraps up in mid-October on Wurundjeri Country at Melbourne’s Thornbury Bowls Club.
Workhorse – ‘No Photographs’
All eight Half Strange shows will be open to all ages and tickets are available via a pay-as-you-can ticketing system. Along with seeking to connect with locals in Flinders Ranges and north-west New South Wales, organisers hope to encourage city dwellers to hit the road or seek out public transport so they can be part of the unconventional touring initiative.
Half Strange 2023
Saturday, 23rd September – Backyard Show, Adelaide Hills, Kaurna Land SA
- Snowy
- Workhorse
- Danika
- Nathalie Pavlovic
- Jess Johns Band
Thursday, 28th September – Railway Hotel Motel, Jamestown, Ngadjuri Country SA
- Scraps
- Punko
- False Colours
- Great Statue
Friday, 29th September – Jacka Brothers Brewery, Melrose, Ngadjuri Country SA
- Emma Russack
- Workhorse
- Danika
- Nika Mo
- Silvia
- Jess Johns Band
Saturday, 30th September – Family Fun Day, Blue Burt Park, Hawker, Adnyamathanha Country SA
- Emma Russack
- Workhorse
- Danika
- Jess Johns
- Tickets
Friday, 6th October – White Cliffs Hotel, White Cliffs, Barkindji Country NSW
- bodies of divine infinite and eternal spirit
- Punko
- Scraps
- Elmo Aoyama
Saturday, 7th October – Palace Hotel, Broken Hill, Wilyakali Country NSW
- bodies of divine infinite and eternal spirit
- Punko
- Scraps
- Elmo Aoyama
- Great Statue
Sunday, 8th October – Silverton Hotel, Silverton, Wilyakali Country NSW
- Emma Russack
- Workhorse
- Danika
- Silvia
Saturday, 14th October – Thornbury Bowling Club, Thornbury, Wurundjeri Country VIC
- bodies of divine infinite and eternal spirit
- Troth
- 00__
- + more TBA
Further Reading
Our 50 Favourite Australian Songs of 2022
The Best Australian Albums of 2022
Thoughts and Dreams Collide in Hubcaps’ ‘Beside(s) Me’ Video