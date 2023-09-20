Heaps Normal is Giving Away a Trip for Two to Outback NSW – Attend Half Strange 2023 and Stay in the Priscilla Suite in Broken Hill

The 2023 edition of Half Strange will visit outback and metropolitan locations across South Australia, New South Wales and Victoria between late September and mid-October. The event sponsors, Heaps Normal, are giving away a trip for two to the outback and back, which includes a three-night stay in the Priscilla Suite at Broken Hill’s Palace Hotel.

Half Strange will reach the Palace Hotel on Saturday, 7th October, with the likes of Simona Castricum, bodies, Punko and Elmo Aoyama on the lineup. The winners of the Heaps Normal giveaway will be flown from Sydney, Melbourne or Adelaide to Broken Hill on Friday, 6th October, and receive tickets to the 7th October show, as well as the 8th October Half Strange show in neighbouring Silverton.

Win a Trip for Two to the Outback and Back

To enter, simply follow Heaps Normal, Half Strange and Dinosaur City Records on Instagram, and tag yourself and a travel buddy in the comments on the relevant post. Entries close on Monday, 25th September.

Half Strange launches this Saturday, 23rd September with a house show on Kaurna Land in the Adelaide Hills. Snowy, Workhorse, Danika and Nathalie Pavlovic are on the lineup. The tour arrives in the outback next weekend, with a trio of shows in the Flinders Ranges featuring Emma Russack, Punko, Workhorse, Danika and more.

Half Strange reaches outback NSW the following weekend, landing in White Cliffs before travelling onto Broken Hill and Silverton. The tour’s final show is happening at Thornbury Bowls Club on Wurundjeri country on Saturday, 14th October. Bodies of divine infinite and eternal spirit will be launching their debut album, all the songs i know about fire. Find all the details below.

Half Strange 2023

Saturday, 23rd September – House Show, 3 Tembys Road, Norton Summit, Adelaide Hills/Kaurna Land SA

Snowy

Workhorse

Danika

Keeskea

Nathalie Pavlovic

Purr

Jess Johns Band

Tickets

Thursday, 28th September – Railway Hotel Motel, Jamestown/Ngadjuri Country SA

Scraps

Punko

False Colours

Great Statue

Tickets

Friday, 29th September – Jacka Brothers Brewery, Melrose/Ngadjuri Country SA

Emma Russack

Workhorse

Danika

Nika Mo

Silvia

Jess Johns Band

Tickets

Saturday, 30th September – Flinders Food Co, Hawker/Adnyamathanha Country SA

Emma Russack

Workhorse

Danika

Jess Johns

Tickets

Friday, 6th October – White Cliffs Hotel, White Cliffs/Barkindji Country NSW

Simona Castricum

bodies of divine infinite and eternal spirit

Punko

Scraps

Elmo Aoyama

Tickets

Saturday, 7th October – Palace Hotel, Broken Hill/Wilyakali Country NSW

Simona Castricum

bodies of divine infinite and eternal spirit

Punko

Scraps

Elmo Aoyama

Great Statue

Tickets

Sunday, 8th October – Silverton Hotel, Silverton/Wilyakali Country NSW

Emma Russack

Workhorse

Danika

Silvia

Tickets

Saturday, 14th October – Thornbury Bowling Club, Thornbury/Wurundjeri Country VIC

bodies of divine infinite and eternal spirit

Troth

00__

The Garbage & the Flowers

Ripple Effect Band

Simona Castricum

Scraps

Tickets

