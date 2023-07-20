Brody Dalle Says “Money, Greed, Corruption” Allowed Josh Homme Custody of Their Children

Brody Dalle has shared a statement regarding her ongoing custody battle with ex-husband Josh Homme. The two musicians, who married in 2005 and had three children together, divorced in 2019 and have been locked a in bitter custody dispute ever since, with a number of restraining orders being filed against both parties during proceedings.

In March 2023, Homme shared a rare statement through his lawyers after being granted sole custody of the three children a year earlier, accusing Dalle and her boyfriend Gunner Foxx of having “caused the children emotional harm”. Homme – alongside his children and parents – was also granted a restraining order against Dalle for one year and 11 months by a Los Angeles court.

Brody Dalle Shares New Statement On Custody Battle

Brody Dalle speaks up against Josh Homme in an Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/QQD8M8v3hr — YCH ✖️✖️✖️ (@yogach_) July 18, 2023

Dalle has now shared her own statement on Instagram across two posts (viewed by NME, as Dalle’s account is private) writing that “an Everest of lies” was built against her, and “money”, “greed”, and “corruption” were to blame.

“In February 2022 after an eight-day trial, I was granted a three-year domestic violence restraining order. You didn’t hear about it because I didn’t go to the press, I didn’t parade it around, tooting it from some triumphant horn” she began.

“Three weeks later, they took one of my kids. A month after that, under temporary guise they took my other two. Textbook to a T. They built an Everest of lies with no evidence….why??…why would they do that ??? because money, greed, corruption, and winning at all costs is the name of the game.”

Dalle goes on to write that she “shoved center stage, punished, pointed at, lied about, laughed at, ridiculed, shamed, berated and made an example of” throughout the custody battle. She also added that “this started years ago, loooong before my partner Gunner was ever in my life”.

Homme’s legal team had previously claimed Gunner had forged Dalle’s signature on a restraining order filed against him in 2021. Homme and his two sons were subsequently granted a restraining order against Foxx. Seemingly in response to this, Dalle claims in the new statement that she “knew about my signature”, and to not believe the “smoke and mirrors” of PR.

“My story is not unique and it is not rare, it is happening to protective mothers (and some protective fathers) everywhere,” Dalle goes on to write. “If you have never been accused of the quack debunked, looney and extremely dangerous claim of parental alienation and with zero evidence because there was none…..please, hold your tongue, you have no idea.”

In November 2021, Dalle was convicted of convicted of contempt after failing to “wilfully” release the child to Homme during his court-mandated custodial time, and sentenced to community service and fined $1,000. At the time, Dalle claimed the children had refused to see their father.

“This is punishment, for reporting what [the children] said, trying to protect,” Dalle writes in the second post, presumably about the incident. “I tried to make it stop for a year and a half, until they refused.to.go. Testified. Begged. Pleaded. Sobbed. What would you do? Everything, anything I bet.”

“I’m fucking broken,” Dalle continues. “This has shattered me into a thousand pieces. For a long time, I couldn’t get out of bed. I contemplated what the point of going on was. I’ve been filled with so much pain and fear for so long.

“No one can sustain that state. No one should ever. I let it go. I released it. I found the ladder of light. Get the fuck up and fight for your life. For them. Always.”

Homme will remain the children’s sole legal guardian until a custody hearing later this year.

