Fazerdaze Releases New EP, ‘Break!, Her First Release in Five Years

Amelia Murray has returned with Break!, the first new release from her Fazerdaze project in five years. To coincide with the EP’s release, Murray has shared a video for its latest single, ‘Thick Of The Honey’.

Founded in Auckland, Aotearoa, Fazerdaze debuted back in 2014 with a self-titled EP. Murray soon found herself on the receiving end of widespread acclaim, and released her debut album, Morningside, in 2017 before embarking on a run of international touring.

Fazerdaze – ‘Thick Of The Honey’

After wrapping up touring the following year, Murray found it difficult to move forward with music, ultimately spending her time at home in Auckland while she came to terms with unhealthy personal relationships, imposter syndrome and mental exhaustion.

Fazerdaze returned with the single ‘Come Apart’ in July 2022 and followed up with ‘Break!’ in August. Both tracks appear on the five-song EP, which was created over a three-month period spent in lockdown. The result is a collection of songs both powerful and cathartic, underlining Murray’s own personal growth.

“Because I was so private about the pain I was experiencing I called the EP Break! to reflect the way that I got myself out of the pain; by breaking, shouting for help, drawing a line and telling people around me that I’d had enough,” Murray said in a statement.

“It was an ugly but transformative time and I made massive shifts forward in my life when I finally allowed myself to come undone. In this space of brokenness, I found power, freedom, a blank canvas. Break! is ultimately about surrender and acceptance of ugly truths.”

Fazerdaze’s new EP Break! is out now. Murray will be launching the EP at Wellington venue San Fran on Friday, 25th November, followed by a show at Hollywood Avondale in Auckland on Saturday, 26th November. More details here.

