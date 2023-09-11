Polish Game Show Contestant Wears Blackface, Says N-Word While Impersonating Kendrick Lamar

A Polish game show is facing heavy criticism after a white contestant wore blackface and said the N-word during a performance. The show, called Your Face Sounds Familiar, is an impersonation contest, wherein local celebrities compete to win money for charity.

In a recent episode, Polish singer Kuba Szmajkowski dressed up as Kendrick Lamar and performed ‘HUMBLE.’. Szmajkowski was completely in blackface, with braids, and didn’t bother to censor the N-word at all during the rendition. To make things worse, Szmajkowski actually beat out the other contestants to win the episode.

To make things worse, the singer posted a Reel of being backstage and getting ready to perform as Lamar, wherein his face is painted with dark brown makeup and hair done. See below.

As Consequence of Sound notes, this is hardly new territory for Your Face Sounds Familiar. Numerous white contestants over the years have worn blackface to impersonate artists like Bob Marley, Snoop Dogg, and Tina Turner.

Apparently, the show has so much form in this area that the Czech iteration of the show – Tvoje tvář má známý hlas – officially banned blackface in 2021 (which seems a little late). In the same year, the Polish version released a statement defending contestants’ use of blackface, having come under fire over performances that saw people impersonate acts like Bill Withers.

“We are very surprised with the number of negative comments regarding to the tv show “Your Face Sounds Familiar”,” the statement read. “The Polish edition of the show, seen as exemplary abroad, always tries to show great performances, which strive to be as close to the original as possible.”

The show hasn’t released a statement regarding the current backlash at the time of writing.

