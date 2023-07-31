Lil Tjay Upsizes in Brisbane and Adds Second Sydney Show to 2023 Australian Tour

Having already announced a second Melbourne show, Lil Tjay has made further alterations to his forthcoming Australian tour. The New York drill star’s ‘Beat the Odds’ tour will now begin with two shows at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion – the second show will occur on Wednesday, 18th October, after the previous night’s show sold out.

Tjay has moved his Brisbane show on Saturday, 21st October from Fortitude Music Hall to the more capacious Riverstage. The 22-year-old Bronx rapper is set to co-headline Yours & Owls Festival over the second weekend of October.

Lil Tjay – ‘Project Walls’ (feat. NBA YoungBoy)

Lil Tjay has been releasing music since 2017. He broke through with the tracks ‘Resume’ and ‘Brothers’, signing with Columbia Records shortly thereafter. The label reissued Tjay’s early singles and gave Tjay the resources to recruit the likes of Lil Wayne for his 2019 debut album, True 2 Myself.

Tjay released his third studio album, 222, on 14th July 2023, led by the single, ‘Project Walls’, which features guest vocals from NBA YoungBoy. The likes of Summer Walker (‘Stressed’), The Kid LAROI (‘2 Grown’), Fivio Foreign (‘Bla Bla’), Jadakiss (‘Hole in My Heart) and Polo G (‘Beat the Odds Pt 2’) also appear on 222.

Lil Tjay 2023 Australian Tour

Tuesday, 17th October – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW – SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 18th October – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW – NEW SHOW

Thursday, 19th October – Festival Hall, Melbourne VIC – NEW SHOW

Friday, 20th October – Festival Hall, Melbourne VIC – SOLD OUT

Saturday, 21st October – Riverstage, Brisbane QLD – Venue upgrade

Tickets on sale via Live Nation

Further Reading

Lil Tjay Announces 2023 ‘Beat the Odds’ Australian Tour Dates

Earl Sweatshirt, Lil Tjay Lead Yours & Owls 2023 Lineup

Earl Sweatshirt Announces 2023 Australian Tour