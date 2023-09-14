Memphis LK Announces New EP, Shares Two New Singles

Melbourne’s Memphis LK has shared two new singles taken from an upcoming EP called True Love And Its Consequences, which will arrive on Friday, 27th October. Lead single ‘Closer To You’ is a throwback Eurodance track that sounds like a blast from the early 2000s; Memphis has released a video alongside it, featuring an icy volleyball game (perhaps a reference to ‘It Just Won’t Do’?).

“I wanted to make a song that you put on and feel instantly uplifted, capturing that euphoric and nostalgic emotion of dance music from the early/mid-2000s – pure feeling and fun,” said Memphis.

Memphis LK: ‘Closer To You’

“For the video, I had a very specific vision of a sexy volleyball tournament in the snow, and despite the entire cast being in bikinis in a literal snowstorm and having to run back to heated cars to warm up in between takes, we actually managed to pull it off.”

The second single ‘Make Yourself At Home’ is much more of a straight-up club track – hear that one below. True Love And Its Consequences is the follow-up to Memphis LK’s early 2023 EP, Too Much Fun, which she dropped just before jumping on the Carly Rae Jepsen tour as the support act.

Over the next few months, she’ll appear at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Paris, Your Paradise in Fiji, and also the Offshore Festival in Frankson, Victoria on Saturday, 18th November.

