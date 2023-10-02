Midnight Oil Launch Radio Ad Targeting Voice “Bullshit Scare Campaigns”

Midnight Oil have launched a radio advertising campaign in support of the Voice to Parliament. The ad, funded by the band, warns listeners not to be swayed by “bullshit media campaigns” regarding the Voice. It’s soundtracked by the Oils’ ‘Power and the Passion’ and features frontman Peter Garrett speaking on behalf of the band.

“Peter Garrett here for the Oils,” Garrett says. “You’ve probably guessed we’re voting Yes in the referendum. We’ve been singing about this stuff for years. We love Aus deeply, we think it’s important. Of course, your vote is totally up to you but don’t get sucked in by all the bullshit scare campaigns. If you don’t know, find out!”

Midnight Oil Launch ‘Yes’ Radio Ad

The band posted a short clip with the ad to their social media, resulting in a flurry of No voters declaring they were no longer fans of the band – which does make you wonder what the hell they thought they were listening to for all these years.

The band have also recorded and released a number of clips, to be rolled out on their social platforms, that see Garrett answering common questions about the Voice – including batting away some of the bullshit scare campaigns that have run rampant.

“Your land’s gonna get taken away from you, or your house. We’re upending parliamentary democracy. There’s a lot of people that don’t support it,” Garrett says. “All of these things are clearly not true. It sort of reminds me of trying to pretend Metallica is an all-girl singing band. Let’s stick with the facts here.”

The Oils’ campaign launched on Monday, 2nd October; the referendum will be held on Saturday, 14th October. Like any election, it’s mandatory to vote.

