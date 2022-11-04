Listen to Molly Payton’s New EP ‘Compromise’

Molly Payton, the London-via-New-Zealand indie rocker, has released her new EP Compromise through label The Orchard. The EP is out alongside the film clip for the new single ‘Ruins’ and comes off the back of earlier singles ‘Handle’ and ‘Do It All The Same’.

Breathy vocals yo-yo through melodies over fuzzed out guitars and square back beats. With the introspection and disclosure of Payton’s lyrics, it’s all very grunge-chic.

Molly Payton – ‘Ruins’

“[‘Ruins’ is] about being frustrated and ashamed of myself and my shitty mental health, and with someone else for not understanding me,” Payton said of the EP’s latest single. “Obviously now I would say that it’s ok to be anxious and insecure sometimes, and also that I can’t expect other people to meet my needs without communicating them first, but it’s always easier to be sensible in hindsight isn’t it?”

Compromise follows Payton’s 2021 mixtape Slack, which amassed a large following and earned approval from Steve Lamacq at BBC 6Music, Clash and i-D, as well as comment from NME who praised Payton’s “velvety grunge.”

Payton has announced a string of tour dates alongside the release of the EP, including shows in Melbourne/Naarm and Brisbane/Meanjin supporting UK alt-rock three piece, Palace.

Molly Payton 2022/23 Tour

Saturday, 3rd December – The Croxton Ballroom, Melbourne/Naarm*

Tuesday, 6th December – The Tivoli, Brisbane/Meanjin*

Thursday, 8th December – Roundhouse, Sydney/Eora*

Tuesday, 27th December – Le Currents Festival, Taupo, NZ

Saturday, 31st December – Rhythm & Alps Festival, Wanaka, NZ

Saturday, 7th January – Coromandel Classic, Whitianga, NZ

Thursday, 6th April – Folklore, London UK

Friday, 7th April – Louisiana, Bristol UK

*supporting Palace

