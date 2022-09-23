NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Listen to this month’s playlist
New Aus Music Playlist ADDITIONS – 23/09/2022
FOURA – ‘Promise’ w/NIK NAVY
June Jones – ‘Hoodie Girl’
NAMESAKE & CHISEKO – ‘WASTE NO TIME’
TANGELO – ‘You Still Live in Turin’
Hoodzy – ‘Alone’
Sycco – ‘Ripple’ w/Flume and Chrome Sparks
Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – ‘The Great Pacific Garbage Island’
Bench Press – ‘Curdled’
Adalita – ‘Dazzling’
Essendon Airport and Anne Cessna – ‘Agua Por Favor’
Gordon Koang – ‘Kwai Obala’
