NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist features a melodic downtempo electronic collaboration between producer FOURA and vocalist NIK NAVY, the low-stakes indie-electro power ballad ‘Hoodie Girl’ from June Jones’ Pop Music For Normal Women, the ecstatic ‘Kwai Obala’ from South Sudanese via Melbourne musician Gordon Koang and more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and fire up this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to see previous instalments of the playlist.)

New Aus Music Playlist ADDITIONS – 23/09/2022

FOURA – ‘Promise’ w/NIK NAVY

June Jones – ‘Hoodie Girl’

NAMESAKE & CHISEKO – ‘WASTE NO TIME’

TANGELO – ‘You Still Live in Turin’

Hoodzy – ‘Alone’

Sycco – ‘Ripple’ w/Flume and Chrome Sparks

Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – ‘The Great Pacific Garbage Island’

Bench Press – ‘Curdled’

Adalita – ‘Dazzling’

Essendon Airport and Anne Cessna – ‘Agua Por Favor’

Gordon Koang – ‘Kwai Obala’

