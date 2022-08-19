NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist features a collaboration between June Jones and Katie Dey, the grubby punk of These New South Whales‘ ‘Bending at the Knee’, Miiesha’s field-recorded ‘Eventually’, and more.
The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and fire up this week’s must-hear new releases. Head here to see previous instalments of the playlist.
Listen to this month’s playlist
New Aus Music Playlist ADDITIONS – 19/08/2022
June Jones – If Only (w/Katie Dey)
Kita Alexander – Ocean Blue
These New South Whales – Bending at the Knee
e4444e – Zero
Tjaka – Break it Down
Trace Decay – Ego
Arlo Boe – Eclipsed
Sly Withers – Radio
Hannah Blackburn – Ugly
Flowertruck – Hopeless
ioakim – deep end
ASHWARYA – Can’t Relate
Andy Bull – Slipping Away
Miiesha – Eventually
