NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist features a collaboration between June Jones and Katie Dey, the grubby punk of These New South Whales‘ ‘Bending at the Knee’, Miiesha’s field-recorded ‘Eventually’, and more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and fire up this week’s must-hear new releases. Head here to see previous instalments of the playlist.

Listen to this month’s playlist

New Aus Music Playlist ADDITIONS – 19/08/2022

June Jones – If Only (w/Katie Dey)

Kita Alexander – Ocean Blue

These New South Whales – Bending at the Knee

e4444e – Zero

Tjaka – Break it Down

Trace Decay – Ego

Arlo Boe – Eclipsed

Sly Withers – Radio

Hannah Blackburn – Ugly

Flowertruck – Hopeless

ioakim – deep end

ASHWARYA – Can’t Relate

Andy Bull – Slipping Away

Miiesha – Eventually

Further Reading

Five Albums That CLAMM Can’t Stop Listening To

Telenova: “There Isn’t Any Pressure – It’s Still a Gas”

PREMIERE: BoysnLove Compel and Confront with ‘Honeymoon Diver’

PREMIERE: Danika Embraces Moving On With ‘Coolshit Bullshit’

A.B. Original Share New Single, ‘King Billy Cokebottle’

Ruel Urges You To Overcome Self-Sabotage On New Single ‘You Against Yourself’

JK-47 Shares New Single ‘At One (reVision)’, Announces Second Album

Pink Matter Release Harvey Sutherland-Produced Single ‘Can’t Start’