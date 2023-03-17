NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist includes Jessica Mauboy’s celebration of living in the present, ‘Right Here Right Now’, ‘Nationalsville’ from The Toads – a new project featuring Miles Jansen (Shifters), Stella Rennex (Parsnip) and Billy Gardner (Smarts) – a sweet live recording of ‘Beautiful Baby’ by Elizabeth, and loads more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)

New Aus Music Playlist – March ’23

New additions 17/03/2022

Jessica Mauboy – ‘Right Here Right Now’

The Toads – ‘Nationalsville’

Hubcaps – ‘Singing & Songing’

Elizabeth – ‘Beautiful Baby – Live at Thornbury Theatre’

700 Feel – ‘LESSONS GET LEARNT’

Jack Prest – ‘Prophecy’

Trophy Eyes – ‘Blue Eyed Boy’

Chymes – ‘Game Over’

Ric Rufio – ‘Daily BB’

Anna Smyrk – ‘The Runner’

