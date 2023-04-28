NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist includes the latest fruit borne of Mindy Meng Wang 王萌 and Tim Shiel’s intermittent creative partnership, a display of easy flow and throwback grooves from Kootsie Don, jangle and melody from Wireheads, beautiful indie pop from Hannah Cameron, and more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)

New Aus Music Playlist – April ’23

New additions 21/04/2023

Mindy Meng Wang 王萌 & Tim Shiel – Mirror Flower 镜花水月

Kootsie Don – Lemme Know

Anieszka & Jarrod Jeremiah – 10ft.

Hannah Cameron – Take the Blame

GUM & Ambrose Kenny-Smith – Minor Setback

SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Since I Slept With You Everybody Wants to Sleep With Me

Porpoise Spit – People Like Me

Wireheads – Hook Echo

Collarbones – Ripe For Filth

Cable Ties – Change

Sunfruits – One Degree

RVG – Midnight Sun

