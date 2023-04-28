NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist includes the latest fruit borne of Mindy Meng Wang 王萌 and Tim Shiel’s intermittent creative partnership, a display of easy flow and throwback grooves from Kootsie Don, jangle and melody from Wireheads, beautiful indie pop from Hannah Cameron, and more.
The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)
New Aus Music Playlist – April ’23
New additions 21/04/2023
- Mindy Meng Wang 王萌 & Tim Shiel – Mirror Flower 镜花水月
- Kootsie Don – Lemme Know
- Anieszka & Jarrod Jeremiah – 10ft.
- Hannah Cameron – Take the Blame
- GUM & Ambrose Kenny-Smith – Minor Setback
- SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Since I Slept With You Everybody Wants to Sleep With Me
- Porpoise Spit – People Like Me
- Wireheads – Hook Echo
- Collarbones – Ripe For Filth
- Cable Ties – Change
- Sunfruits – One Degree
- RVG – Midnight Sun
