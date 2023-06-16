NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist is led by Immy Owusu’s gospel-tinged highlife number ‘The World Is Here For You’. There’s also guitar pop from Dippers (fka Thigh Master), a hip hop and R&B twist from MUNGMUNG, Adalita and Mick Harvey’s fundraising tribute to Ollie Olsen, and loads more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)

New Aus Music Playlist – June ’23

New additions 16/06/2023

Immy Owusu – The World Is Here For You

Dippers – Encouragement in Brackets

Georgia Mooney – Soothe You

Expensive Music Band – The Kid

Adalita, Mick Harvey, Andrew Duffield – Rooms for the Memory

The Maggie Pills – Bright the Brightest Light

Murphnick – Double Agent

Cedarsmoke – Goodnight Marianne

MUNGMUNG – IF U SAY

Julia Jacklin – Shivers

1tbsp & Mora y los Metegoles – Sleeves Touch My Elbows

Nicole Gandy – Mint Ice Cream

