NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist is led by Immy Owusu’s gospel-tinged highlife number ‘The World Is Here For You’. There’s also guitar pop from Dippers (fka Thigh Master), a hip hop and R&B twist from MUNGMUNG, Adalita and Mick Harvey’s fundraising tribute to Ollie Olsen, and loads more.
The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)
New Aus Music Playlist – June ’23
New additions 16/06/2023
- Immy Owusu – The World Is Here For You
- Dippers – Encouragement in Brackets
- Georgia Mooney – Soothe You
- Expensive Music Band – The Kid
- Adalita, Mick Harvey, Andrew Duffield – Rooms for the Memory
- The Maggie Pills – Bright the Brightest Light
- Murphnick – Double Agent
- Cedarsmoke – Goodnight Marianne
- MUNGMUNG – IF U SAY
- Julia Jacklin – Shivers
- 1tbsp & Mora y los Metegoles – Sleeves Touch My Elbows
- Nicole Gandy – Mint Ice Cream
Further Reading
Hilltop Hoods Share New Single ‘Laced Up’
The Rions Announce Debut EP ‘Minivan’ and Share Title Track
Golden Features Announces New Album ‘Sisyphus’, Shares New Single
Tia Gostelow Announces ‘Head Noise’ National Tour, Shares New Single