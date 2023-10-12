PREMIERE: OX4ORD Takes the Mask Off on ‘Visions’

Melbourne/Naarm rapper and producer OX4ORD will release the downtempo hip hop song ‘VISIONS’ on Friday, 13th October via Hy-Lo Creative. Music Feeds is premiering the track, which marks a step away from the dance-centric sound of OX’s previous releases – listen below.

OX4ORD – ‘VISIONS’

OX4ORD began 2023 with a couple of collaborations: in March, he teamed up with VOLDY on the light-footed club jam ‘SAY NOTHIN”; in July, OX and VOLDY connected with IJALE for the equally lithe ‘OKOK (WORK)’.

‘VISIONS’ is OX4ORD’s first solo single since his 2022 debut, ‘PARAMETERS’. The Naarm-based musician is also known under the production alias YAAK, and has collaborated with the likes of MIZUKI and Z. Lewis.

In a statement, OX4ORD said the restrained sound of ‘VISIONS’ was influenced by a desire to create something more vulnerable. “It was an opportunity for me to give people a glimpse behind the mask,” he said. “It’s honest, it’s raw, and it’s a sound that you’re going to get more of from me moving forward.”

Further Reading

OX4ORD & VOLDY Show, Don’t Tell on ‘SAY NOTHIN”

Nominees, Hall of Fame Inductees Announced for 2023 Music Victoria Awards

A Guide to Every Artist Performing at SXSW Sydney 2023