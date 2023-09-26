Ratcat Announce Sydney Launch Show for New Retrospective Album ‘All Stripped Back’

Sydney favourites Ratcat have announced a launch show at Marrickville’s Factory Theatre for their new album, All Stripped Back. All Stripped Back features a bunch of acoustically reworked tracks selected from the band’s seminal 1991 album, Blind Love, along with a few others from that era.

Ratcat will bring these new versions to life at the Factory on Friday, 8th December. The band will play two sets over the course of the evening, the first comprising the new, acoustic renditions, and the second being a classic plugged-in show.

Ratcat: ‘Yes I Wanna Go’

“All Stripped Back is a celebration of songs from the Ratcat archive,” Ratcat’s Simon Day shared in a statement about the new album. “I wanted to experiment with producing, and limit myself to acoustic instruments without FX so the songs could speak for themselves.”

All Stripped Back is set to arrive on Friday, 13th October. It marks the first music from the band since 2001’s Twisted Tails compilation. Ten tracks will feature on the vinyl version, while the digital and CD will house 12.

Ratcat All Stripped Back Launch Show

Friday, 8th December – Factory Theatre, Marrickville

Tickets on sale Wednesday, 4th October via TicketSearch.

