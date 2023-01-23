Watch Sam Smith Perform ‘Unholy’ with Kim Petras on ‘SNL’

Days away from the release of their new album Gloria, Sam Smith appeared as the musical guest on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

They performed two tracks – their colossal hit ‘Unholy’ with Kim Petras, and the title track of their latest album. Petras was on hand for the performance, appearing from between Smith’s legs after being hidden by a giant pink costume. You can watch the performance below.

Sam Smith & Kim Petras: ‘Unholy’

Smith’s album Gloria is due to land this Friday – we’ve heard a bunch of singles from the release, including ‘Unholy’, ‘Gloria’, ‘Gimme’, and ‘Love Me More’. Early reviews of the album haven’t been positive, with The Australian labelling it “inconsistent” and “frustrating” and the Sydney Morning Herald calling it unmemorable.

Smith is due to embark on a full Australian tour later this year. Watch the SNL performance of ‘Gloria’ below.

Kim Petras is due to arrive in Australia in March to headline the closing party of Sydney WorldPride. She was revealed as the secret headliner a few weeks ago – she’ll be playing alongside acts like Peach PRC, G Flip, and MUNA. It’ll be her first Australian show since 2019, when she performed at Mardi Gras.

“I’m so happy to be back in Sydney supporting WorldPride,” Petras said in a statement. “Headlining Mardi Gras was a really inspiring moment back in 2019 and it was one of my favourite Pride events ever, so I’m really excited to see my Australian fans again and take everything to a whole new level.”

She recently dropped her new single ‘brrr’.

