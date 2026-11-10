Slow Crush Announce First-Ever Australian Tour For 2027

Belgian shoegaze favourites Slow Crush are finally heading Down Under, announcing their first-ever Australian headline tour for February 2027.

The dream-pop-meets-shoegaze outfit will bring their hypnotic, fuzz-drenched live show to five cities across the country, kicking off at Adelaide’s Jive on Wednesday, 3rd February, before heading to Melbourne, Port Kembla, Sydney and Brisbane.

Slow Crush – ‘Thirst’

The long-awaited visit will mark the band’s Australian live debut, almost a decade after they first emerged onto the international alternative music scene.

Formed in 2017, Slow Crush quickly established themselves as one of the most compelling names in modern shoegaze, combining ethereal vocals and shimmering melodies with towering walls of distortion.

Their debut EP Ease introduced listeners to the band’s distinctive sonic duality, before their 2018 debut album Aurora cemented their place in the genre’s contemporary revival.

They followed it up with 2021’s Hush and 2025’s Thirst, the latter earning widespread praise for its atmospheric soundscapes and emotionally charged songwriting.

The record was subsequently expanded with Thirst Extended in 2026, giving fans even more material to immerse themselves in ahead of the band’s Australian debut.

Reviewing Thirst, Kerrang! praised the band’s willingness to push beyond familiar genre conventions, describing the record as a collection of fresh ideas for listeners seeking emotionally resonant shoegaze.

And while their recorded output is plenty immersive, Slow Crush have built an equally formidable reputation for their live performances.

Blending lush dream-pop textures with crushing guitar fuzz, the quartet have spent the better part of a decade captivating audiences with shows that balance delicate intimacy and overwhelming sonic intensity.

Along the way, they’ve shared stages with the likes of Loathe, Gouge Away, Torche, Faetooth, Flooding and Pure Hex, while earning acclaim for their ability to make heaviness feel atmospheric rather than purely aggressive.

The band’s current lineup features founding members Isa Holliday on vocals and bass and Jelle Ronsmans on guitar, alongside guitarist Nic Placklé and drummer Frederik Meeuwis.

Australian fans will finally get the chance to experience that immersive live energy when Slow Crush touch down next February, with intimate shows scheduled at Melbourne’s The Tote, Port Kembla’s The Servo, Sydney’s Burdekin Hotel and Brisbane’s Black Bear Lodge, alongside their Adelaide opener.

Tickets go on sale Friday, 13th November at 10am AEDT, with further information available via slowcrush.org.

Check out the full tour itinerary below!

Slow Crush – Australian Tour 2027

Wednesday, 3rd February — Jive, Adelaide SA

— Jive, Adelaide SA Thursday, 4th February — The Tote, Melbourne VIC

— The Tote, Melbourne VIC Friday, 5th February — The Servo, Port Kembla NSW

— The Servo, Port Kembla NSW Saturday, 6th February — Burdekin Hotel, Sydney NSW

— Burdekin Hotel, Sydney NSW Sunday, 7th February — Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane QLD

Tickets on sale: Friday, 13th November 2026 – 10am AEDT

Tickets and information via slowcrush.org

Further Reading

As December Falls Announce 2027 Australian Tour

Story Of The Year Reveal Their Fave Songs To Play Live, Ahead Of 2027 Australian Tour

Empress Announce New Album ‘We Can Make A River’, Share Dreamy Single ‘One By One’