UK Indie Band Sorry Announce Debut Australian Club Shows

Indie outfit Sorry have announced their debut Australian headline shows for October this year. The Brixton crew will play three shows on the east coast throughout the month, beginning at the Brightside in Brisbane on Thursday, 12th October, before Night Cat in Melbourne on Friday, 13th October, and finally Sydney’s Oxford Arts Factory on Thursday, 17th October.

Sorry were recently announced on the lineup for Wollongong festival Yours & Owls. The band are heading to the country off the back of their 2022 album Anywhere But Here, the follow-up to 2020 debut 925. Listen to opener ‘Let The Lights On’ below.

The band recorded Anywhere But Here with Adrian Utley (of Portishead fame) and Ali Chant, and the resulting record is a thoroughly more polished effort than their scrappy debut – although still frenetic and charged.

“We wanted it to feel bigger and wider but for it to be quite slow as well,” Asha Lorenz told Dork last year. “We wanted the sounds to feel deeper. By recording it in the studio, trying to be cohesive and thinking about guitar sounds, it was stuff we had never thought about before.”

“You learn a lot when you get into your twenties,” co-founder Louis O’Bryen added. “But maybe you don’t. Maybe I’ll look back at this and think, I was just a twenty-five-year-old. What do I know?”

The band will also play a set at the inaugural SXSW Sydney, alongside fellow UK indie act Connie Constance, punks Otoboke Beaver, and many more.

Sorry 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Thursday, 12th October – Brightside, Brisbane

Friday, 13th October – Night Cat, Melbourne

Sunday, 15th October – Yours & Owls Festival, Wollongong

Thursday, 17th October – Oxford Arts Factory, Sydney

