Story Of The Year & Silverstein Announce 2027 Australian ‘Camp Screamo’ Tour

Dust off the eyeliner and start stretching those vocal cords, because Camp Screamo is coming to Australia in 2027.

Post-hardcore heavyweights Story Of The Year and Silverstein are joining forces for a huge co-headline tour down under next February, with special guests Point North coming along for the ride.



Story Of The Year – ‘See Through’

Fresh from selling out their Camp Screamo co-headline run across North America, the two scene veterans will bring the concept to five Aussie cities, kicking off at Melbourne’s Forum on Friday, 5th February.

From there, they’ll head to Sydney, Adelaide and Fremantle before wrapping things up at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Friday, 12th February.

Story Of The Year will arrive armed with material spanning their career, from early 2000s post-hardcore staples Until The Day I Die, Anthem Of Our Dying Day and And The Hero Will Drown through to their latest studio album, A.R.S.O.N., released earlier this year.

The St. Louis rockers last visited Australia in 2024 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their million-selling debut album Page Avenue.

Meanwhile, Silverstein will bring more than 25 years of emo and post-hardcore history to the double-header, including scene staples My Heroine, Smile In Your Sleep, The Afterglow and Infinite.

The Canadian faves most recently returned down under in 2025 for their 25th anniversary, the same year they released their dual album project Antibloom and Pink Moon.

Rounding out the Camp Screamo festivities will be Los Angeles rockers Point North.

Formed in 2017, the genre-fluid trio have released two albums to date – 2020’s Brand New Vision and 2023’s Prepare For Despair – and collaborated with artists including nothing,nowhere., Sleeping With Sirens frontman Kellin Quinn and FEVER 333.

Point North made their Australian debut in 2025 supporting Ocean Sleeper, with Camp Screamo marking their return to our shores.

Pre-sale tickets go live from Monday, 12th October at 12pm local time, before general tickets hit the market on Wednesday, 14th October at 12pm local time.

Catch all the details down below!

Story Of The Year + Silverstein – Camp Screamo Australian Tour 2027

with special guests Point North

Friday, 5th February – The Forum, Melbourne VIC

– The Forum, Melbourne VIC Sunday, 7th February – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

– Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW Monday, 8th February – Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA

– Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA Wednesday, 10th February – Metropolis, Fremantle WA

– Metropolis, Fremantle WA Friday, 12th February – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Pre-sale tickets on sale: Wednesday 14 October @ 12pm local time

To Gain Early Ticket Access Register Here -> https://daltours.cc/CampScreamo

General tickets on sale: Friday 16 October @ 12pm local time via destroyalllines.com

Further Reading

Sleeping With Sirens Announce 2027 Australian Tour With State Champs & Boston Manor

The Good Things Festival 2026 Sideshows Have Arrived

Hellbound II Lineup: Parkway Drive, Thy Art Is Murder + MORE