The Weeknd’s HBO Show ‘The Idol’ Gets First Trailer

The Weeknd’s upcoming show for HBO Max, The Idol, has released its first teaser trailer. Starring the Canadian popstar alongside Lily-Rose Depp, The Idol was co-created by The Weeknd (aka Abel Tesfaye), Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim.

The Idol follows Depp’s character, the pop singer Jocelyn, who becomes romantically involved with a Los Angeles club owner and cult leader, played by The Weeknd. As the teaser trailer shows, the series is full of enough drugs, hedonism, and visions of seedy L.A. life to earn its tagline as “the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood”.

The Weeknd’s upcoming HBO show The Idol gets its first trailer

The ensemble cast for The Idol features Troye Sivan, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, TV On The Radio‘s Tunde Adebimpe, Hari Nef, Anne Heche and more. Presently, there is no premiere date for The Idol, though the trailer does indicate that it is “coming soon.”

In other news, The Weeknd has recently returned to the stage, kicking off his Dawn FM world tour in Toronto. Australia and New Zealand dates are expected to follow in 2023.

Further Reading

Roger Waters Says He’s “Far More Important” Than Drake Or The Weeknd

Jim Carrey, Squid Game’s HoYeon Jung Co-Star In The Weeknd’s New Music Video

The Weeknd Breaks Spotify All-Time Streaming Record