The Lottery Winners Announce 2027 Australian Headline Tour, Following Robbie Williams Stadium Run

AUSSIE FANS HAVE HIT THE JACKPOT! UK indie-pop favourites The Lottery Winners have announced they’re heading back Down Under for a massive Australian headline tour in April 2027.

The chart-topping four-piece from Leigh, Greater Manchester, will return to our shores just months after warming up stadium crowds across the country as special guests on Robbie Williams’ Australian tour.



The Lottery Winners – Ragdoll ft. Chad Kroeger

But this time, they’ll be trading enormous stadium stages for intimate venues, giving Aussie fans the chance to experience their infectious indie-pop anthems up close and personal.

The five-date Australian run will kick off at Perth’s Rosemount Hotel on Sunday, 18th April, before heading to Adelaide’s Lion Arts Factory on Tuesday, 20th April.

From there, the band will hit Sydney’s Manning Bar on Thursday, 22nd April, Melbourne’s Croxton Bandroom on Friday, 23rd April, and Brisbane’s The Triffid on Sunday, 25th April.

They’ll then cross the ditch for two New Zealand shows in Auckland and Christchurch.

The announcement follows a phenomenal few years for The Lottery Winners, who’ve gone from relative obscurity to becoming one of Britain’s most successful contemporary indie acts.

Their latest album KOKO debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart, shifting more than 23,500 copies in its first week.

The record also boasts an impressive collection of guest appearances, including Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger, punk-folk troubadour Frank Turner, Reverend And The Makers and Shed Seven.

It follows their previous chart-topping effort, Anxiety Replacement Therapy, which featured collaborations with Shaun Ryder, Boy George and Frank Turner.

With two UK number-one albums now under their belts, the band have built an impressive reputation as a live act, selling out headline tours and sharing stages with some of the biggest names in music.

Alongside their upcoming Australian stadium stint with Robbie Williams, they’ve supported or performed alongside artists including Noel Gallagher, Avril Lavigne, Morrissey, Tom Jones, Paul Weller, Richard Ashcroft and Nickelback.

They’ve also conquered major festivals including Glastonbury, Isle Of Wight, Latitude, Kendal Calling and Rock For People, while their hometown headline show at Leigh Sports Village Stadium drew a crowd of 15,000.

Aussie audiences may also recognise the group from their previous appearance at SXSW Sydney, where they performed as part of the festival’s international showcase program.

Now, with a growing global fanbase and two chart-topping records to their name, The Lottery Winners are preparing to bring their feel-good live show back to Australia for their own headline run.

Presale tickets go on sale at 9am local time on Wednesday, 4th November, with the general public onsale following at 9am local time on Friday, 6th November.

Check out the full Aussie itinerary below.

The Lottery Winners – Australian Tour 2027

Sunday, 18th April – Rosemount Hotel, Perth WA

– Rosemount Hotel, Perth WA Tuesday, 20th April – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA

– Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA Thursday, 22nd April – Manning Bar, Sydney NSW

– Manning Bar, Sydney NSW Friday, 23rd April – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne VIC

– Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne VIC Sunday, 25th April – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, 27th April – Tuning Fork, Auckland

– Tuning Fork, Auckland Wednesday, 28th April – James Hay Theatre, Christchurch

Ticket Info

Presale: Wednesday, 4th November at 9am local time

General onsale: Friday, 6th November at 9am local time

Presale registration and tickets via Destroy All Lines

Further Reading

Nickelback Announce Huge 2027 Australian Tour With Don Broco

Boy & Bear Release Cover of Robbie Williams’ ‘Feel’

Robbie Williams Fan Dies After Fall at Sydney Concert