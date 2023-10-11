The Wiggles Are Releasing Two Best Of Albums, Covering their OG and Current Eras

The Wiggles have announced the release of two ‘Best Of’ albums, which will hit shelves on Friday, 27th October. For the purists, there’s Hot Potato: The Best of the OG Wiggles, which will feature a bunch of the band’s hits from the original lineup, including (of course) ‘Hot Potato’, ‘Toot Toot, Chugga Chugga, Big Red Car’, and more.

The other album will be The Best of The Wiggles, and it will contain plenty of original hits along with their newer material. The Best of The Wiggles stretches across two discs, housing a whopping 80 songs.

Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles Trailer

The band are also gearing up for the release of their new documentary Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles, which will premiere at the inaugural SXSW Sydney next week.

The film follows the original band – comprised of Anthony Field, Jeff Faff, Murray Cook, and Greg Page – and their rise to become the most successful children’s act of all time, featuring behind-the-scenes and interviews with all the important players. The film will land on Amazon Prime on Tuesday, 24th October.

After this, The Wiggles will head out on their Big Day Out tour across the country, playing dates throughout November and December.

The Wiggles’ Wiggly Big Day Out Tour 2023

Saturday, 4th November – Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT

Sunday, 5th November – Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT

Saturday, 11th November – MyState Bank Arena, Hobart ACT

Saturday, 18th November – RAC Arena, Perth WA

Saturday, 25th November – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

Saturday, 2nd December – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, 5th December – Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns QLD

Wednesday, 6th December – Townsville Entertainment Centre, Townsville QLD

Thursday, 7th December – Mackay Entertainment Centre, Mackay QLD

Saturday, 9th December – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, 13th December – Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle NSW

Friday, 15th December – WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW

Saturday, 16th December – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 23rd December – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale now via thewiggles.com

