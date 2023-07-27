Wollongong’s Bronte Alva Releases Nostalgic Indie Rock Bop ‘Taylor Swift’

Dharawal/Wollongong-based indie rock artist Bronte Alva is conjuring up nostalgic 90’s vibes on her freshly-released single, ‘Taylor Swift’. Produced by Wayne Connolly (Babe Rainbow, Hoodoo Gurus), the grungey lovelorn bop was inspired by the artist’s experience dating an older man during her teen years: “I was 17. He was 27,” she explains in a press statement. “He was my gym instructor. A week before my 18th birthday he ghosted me. I felt angry, sad, betrayed, played, manipulated and pretty damn stupid. It wasn’t until later with a lot of reflection that I realised it wasn’t my fault. One song in particular that connected to me was ‘All Too Well’ by Taylor Swift. It follows her reminiscing on her experiences dating an older man and all that comes with it. I wrote the song when I was 18, ruminating and reminiscing on the experience. It taught me my worth and ultimately those were growing pains that got me to where I am.”

