Chiodos Cancel Australian Anniversary Tour To Focus On Finishing New Album

Australian post-hardcore fans have been dealt another disappointing blow, with Chiodos cancelling their highly anticipated November tour just weeks before it was due to kick off.

The US post-hardcore favourites were set to return Down Under for the first time in more than a decade, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their influential debut album All’s Well That Ends Well with five headline shows across the country.

“We’re truly sorry to make this announcement”

However, the band have now pulled the plug on the entire Australian run, citing scheduling conflicts as they prioritise completing their forthcoming studio album.

The cancelled dates were scheduled to take place in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth between 21st and 28th November, with Rain City Drive and Australian favourites The Beautiful Monument booked as special guests.

As first reported by BLUNT, Chiodos broke the news in an Instagram Stories statement on Friday, 30th October, explaining that finishing their new record was essential to the band’s plans for 2027 and beyond.

The group also confirmed that their upcoming performances in Hawaii have been cancelled.

Acknowledging that fans had already made arrangements to attend the shows, Chiodos apologised for the disappointment and confirmed that refunds would be available through the original points of purchase.

The cancellation is particularly heartbreaking for longtime Aussie fans, many of whom have been waiting more than a decade to see the band return to our shores.

Originally released in 2005, All’s Well That Ends Well helped establish Chiodos as one of the defining acts of the mid-2000s post-hardcore and emo scene.

The album’s theatrical blend of intricate guitar work, dramatic vocal performances and genre-bending arrangements earned the group a devoted following, with tracks including The Words ‘Best Friend’ Become Redefined and Baby, You Wouldn’t Last A Minute On The Creek becoming enduring favourites among fans.

The planned anniversary tour would have offered Australian audiences the opportunity to revisit the record two decades after its release.

Instead, fans will now have to wait a little longer, with the band indicating that they are exploring options to return to Australia.

However, no replacement dates have been announced at this time.

What Happens To Tickets And VIP Packages?

According to BLUNT‘s reporting, refund arrangements currently vary depending on the original ticketing provider.

Ticketek has confirmed that Sydney ticket holders will automatically receive a full refund to their original payment method, with no action required.

The refund includes applicable refundable ticket purchases and bar vouchers.

Ticketing pages for the Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth shows have also been updated to reflect their cancellation, although specific refund timeframes have not been provided.

Meanwhile, as of 2nd November, the Moshtix listing for Melbourne’s 170 Russell show had not yet been updated, despite the band’s official cancellation announcement. Although tickets are showing as “allocation exhausted”.

Fans who purchased VIP packages have been advised to direct ticket-related questions to their original point of purchase, while enquiries about VIP package inclusions can be sent to the tour promoter, Destroy All Lines.

For now, the band have offered no further details about when Australian fans might finally get another chance to see them live.

But with a new Chiodos album apparently taking shape behind the scenes, there is at least some new music to look forward to!

Chiodos 2026 Australian Tour

w/ Rain City Drive (USA) + The Beautiful Monument

SATURDAY 21 NOVEMBER – THE TIVOLI, BRISBANE 18+ – CANCELLED

SUNDAY 22 NOVEMBER – METRO THEATRE, SYDNEY LIC AA – CANCELLED

WEDNESDAY 25 NOVEMBER – 170 RUSSELL, MELBOURNE 18+ – CANCELLED

THURSDAY 26 NOVEMBER – THE GOV, ADELAIDE LIC AA – CANCELLED

SATURDAY 28 NOVEMBER – MAGNET HOUSE, PERTH 18+ – CANCELLED

Further Reading

Chiodos Announce First Australian Tour In Over A Decade

Lorna Shore’s Adam De Micco Names His 5 Favourite Songs To Play Live

The Beautiful Monument Return With Long-Awaited New Album ‘Euphoric Thriller’