MANE Releases ‘Caught In The Undertow’ EP, Announces Launch Tour

Paige Court has released her second EP as MANE, titled Caught in the Undertow. The five-song collection is the follow-up to MANE’s 2020 debut EP, Coping Mechanisms, which came out via Dew Process/Universal Music Australia. The new EP is the Kaurna/Adelaide artist’s first independent release, and it includes the singles ‘Breathing Again’ and ‘Flowers’. Find MANE’s upcoming tour dates below.

MANE writes about love and healing on Caught in the Undertow, using the record to instil a sense of hope and resilience in herself and her listeners. “Each song on this EP was written during what has and continues to be a very tormenting and painful season of my life,” MANE said in a statement. “I wanted each song on this EP to be focused on the love and healing moments that keep me afloat during trying times.”

MANE – ‘Breathing Again’

MANE Caught in the Undertow Tour 2023

Saturday, 21st October – Grace Emily Hotel, Kaurna/Adelaide SA

Friday, 10th November – The Penny Black, Naarm/Melbourne VIC

Thursday, 23rd November– The Royal Bondi, Eora/Sydney NSW

Sunday, 26th November – North Wollongong Hotel, Dharawal/Wollongong NSW

More info here

