NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist includes an energetic return from Straight Arrows, an alt-country gem from Babitha’s debut album, a top-tier Harvey Sutherland remix and newies from Huntly, Baby Cool, Mo’Ju, Lachlan Denton and more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)

New additions 20/01/2023

Babitha – Brighter Side of Blue

Baby Cool – Daydream

Lachlan Denton – Lose

Straight Arrows – Fast Product

The Tambourine Girls – Plastic Eyes

Flyying Colours – Goodbye to Music

Huntly – My Limits

Mo’Ju – Money

PNAU, Troye Sivan – You Know What I Need (Harvey Sutherland Remix)

Cadence – Be What I Need (ft. Brooke Williams)

Cub Sport – Keep Me Safe

