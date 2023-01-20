NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist includes an energetic return from Straight Arrows, an alt-country gem from Babitha’s debut album, a top-tier Harvey Sutherland remix and newies from Huntly, Baby Cool, Mo’Ju, Lachlan Denton and more.
The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)
New additions 20/01/2023
Babitha – Brighter Side of Blue
Baby Cool – Daydream
Lachlan Denton – Lose
Straight Arrows – Fast Product
The Tambourine Girls – Plastic Eyes
Flyying Colours – Goodbye to Music
Huntly – My Limits
Mo’Ju – Money
PNAU, Troye Sivan – You Know What I Need (Harvey Sutherland Remix)
Cadence – Be What I Need (ft. Brooke Williams)
Cub Sport – Keep Me Safe
Further Reading
Cub Sport Announce New Album ‘Jesus at the Gay Bar’
Baby Cool on ‘The Sea’: “Chaos Represents Me Well”
Ziggy Ramo ‘Deeply Disappointed’ by Council’s Apology to ‘Offended’ Punters
Groovin The Moo Will Return This Year With A Full National Run
‘Love, Lust, Lost’, The Posthumous Album From Zac Denton, Is Out Today
Hilltop Hoods, Sampa The Great Lead Lineup at Dylan Alcott’s Ability Fest