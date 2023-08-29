Sydney Producer Blake.08 Shares New EP ‘Eyes Ablaze’

Blake.08 is a Sydney producer who’s just revealed his new EP, Eyes Ablaze – produced, mixed and mastered by the artist himself. In a press statement, the artist explains that the three-track collection was written through “a tornado of moods from 2019 to 2023, a wild time for me churning with fear, anger and sadness. With the mood compass, I found courage, caution and compassion and the mood tornado somehow, someway, transformed into celebration and finally into the unity of contentment. The whole EP represents music’s hypnotic and captivating power to transform moods, instil hope and inspire a love for life”.

For more new Australian music, check out our latest New Aus Music Playlist and make sure to follow the playlist on Spotify.

Blake.08 – Eyes Ablaze

Further Reading

Eminem Formally Objects to Republican Presidential Candidate’s Use of His Music on Campaign Trail

The Weeknd Adds Three More Shows to 2023 Australian Tour

NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week