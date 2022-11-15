The 2022 APRA Screen Music Awards have honoured a talented list of composers and musicians at their 21st award ceremony, held in Melbourne.

The event has long celebrated Australian music and its success both at home and abroad – this year’s awards went to a class of first-time and established winners, including William Barton, Caitlin Yeo and Salliana Seven Campbell.

It was a special evening for musician, composer and vocalist Barton, whose work with the Australian Chamber Orchestra’s Richard Tognetti and composer Piers Burbook de Vere won Best Soundtrack Album (River) and Best Original Song Composed For The Screen (‘Spirit Voices of the Enchanted Waters’).

Feature Film Score Of The Year went to first-time winner Salliana Seven Campbell, who was acknowledged for her work on the film, The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson.

Nigel Westlake, known to many for his extensive compositions in the film world, as well as his recent works with the likes of Lior, was honoured during the evening for his contributions to Australian screen.

Performances on the night came from the Screen Music Awards orchestra, conducted by Jessica Wells. The was also a special tribute to the late Archie Roach and Jack Charles, courtesy of the orchestra, Fred Leone, William Barton and the Gospo Collective.

2022 APRA Screen Music Award Winners

Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen Award

Nigel Westlake

Feature Film Score of the Year

The Drover’s Wife The Legend Of Molly Johnson

Composed: Salliana Seven Campbell

Best Television Theme

New Gold Mountain

Composed: Caitlin Yeo

Best Music for a Television Series or Serial

Total Control

Composed: Antony Partos & Matteo Zingales

Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie

New Gold Mountain

Composed: Caitlin Yeo

Best Soundtrack Album

River

Composed: Richard Tognetti with William Barton, Pier Burbook de Vere

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

‘Spirit Voices of the Enchanted Waters’ from River

Composed: William Barton, Piers Burbrook De Vere, Richard Tognetti

Best Music for a Documentary

Puff: Wonders of the Reef

Composed: Hylton Mowday

Best Music for a Short Film

Still Life

Composed: Wil Hughes

Best Music for Children’s Programming

The Deep

Composed: Nerida Tyson-Chew

Best Music for an Advertisement

Destination NSW: Feel New

Composed: Lance Gurisik

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia

Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks for MasterChef, Anh’s Brush With Fame, Beauty and The Geek Australia

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas

Neil Sutherland for Border Security, MythBusters, Bondi Vet

