Amy Shark Releases New Single ‘Only Wanna Be With You’

Amy Shark has shared her first new solo single of the year with ‘Only Wanna Be With You’. Her first original single since 2021’s Cry Forever, it follows on from her June collaboration with R3HAB to cover Bic Runga’s ‘Sway’.

Described as the first taste of her new era, ‘Only Wanna Be With You’ sees Shark working with Joe London, Konstantin Kersting, and Holy Holy’s Oscar Dawson to craft a song that features a notable sonic shift for the pop artist. Elements of ’80s-era synth-rock are also added into the track, resulting in a single that is as equally nostalgic as it is unique.

Amy Shark – ‘Only Wanna Be With You’

“The second this song was birthed I was like, ‘I’m sorry, that’s an undeniable chorus’,” Shark recalls. “It’s got so many pop, Amy Shark elements to it, but there’s this gritty, fuzzy punk guitar that comes in.

“I used to be really scared of guitars and maybe just recently, with what I’ve been listening to, it’s brought it to life,” she adds. “I’ve gone with my gut a lot more on this song and the whole new era.”

Alongside its arrival, ‘Only Wanna Be With You’ is also accompanied by a music video directed by Grey Ghost. Shot in Melbourne, the clip aims to portray the new era of Amy Shark, both in terms of sound and aesthetic.

“I just wanna make cool songs and cool art,” she explains. “Nothing scares me anymore, I’m making music because I love making music again and not for any other reason. I’m taking a lot more risks without fear.”

