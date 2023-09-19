BIG WETT Announces National Tour Behind Debut EP ‘PU$$Y’

BIG WETT will release her debut EP, PU$$Y, on Friday, 22nd September via Play It Again Sam. Project leader Bronte Maguire will take the EP on the road later this year, playing headline shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Perth and Melbourne.

BIG WETT will be performing at plenty of festivals over the spring and summertime, including Heaps Gay’s Street Party, Yours & Owls, Strawberry Fields, Lost Paradise and Beyond the Valley. Find details of BIG WETT’s headline shows below.

BIG WETT – ‘DONT U WANT IT ALL’

The majority of the songs on PU$$Y have been released as singles, including ‘NUMBER 1 PUSSY’, ‘GSPOT’, ‘DONT U WANT IT ALL’ and ‘BAGS’. The latest single, ‘DONT U WANT IT ALL’, came out in early August, along with a video directed by Lewis Stephenson and edited by Joe Agius.

“Breathy and sexy, this song is unapologetically horny,” BIG WETT said of the track. “The combination of cowbell and a thick, unrelenting bass line makes for a unique listening experience that’s also incredibly hot.”

Pre-order or pre-save PU$$Y here ahead of its release this Friday, 22nd September.

BIG WETT PU$$Y 2023 Australian Tour

Friday, 10th November – The Zoo, Meanjin/Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 11th November – Factory Theatre, Eora/Sydney NSW

Saturday, 25th November – Jack Rabbit Slims, Boorloo/Perth WA

Friday, 1st December – Max Watts, Naarm/Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale via Untitled

