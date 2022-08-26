NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist features a groove-oriented pop song from KYE, Ninajirachi’s dreamy hyperpop, lithe indie pop from Munan, new singles from KIAN (feat. rako, goyo, DALI HART), Yirrmal (feat. Dami Im) and loads more.
The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and fire up this week’s must-hear new releases. Head here to see previous instalments of the playlist.
Listen to this month’s playlist
New Aus Music Playlist ADDITIONS – 26/08/2022
KYE – Bossin’
Surprise Chef – Suburban Breeze
Ninajirachi – Petroleum
Ngaiire – F.U.
Munan – Your Life
Elizabeth M. Drummond – I Tried
Ayesha Madon – Goldfish
Marlon X Rulla – Unceded
Jean. – CPR
Yirrmal w/ Dami Im – Promised Land
The Grogans – No Thanks (I’m Going Surfing)
Emerson Leif – Blood
KIAN w/ rako, goyo, DALI HART – Come Through
Mahne Frame and Buzz Kull – bk sleep
Adult Art Club – All Together, Here Together
Newport – Two Friends
