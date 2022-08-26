NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist features a groove-oriented pop song from KYE, Ninajirachi’s dreamy hyperpop, lithe indie pop from Munan, new singles from KIAN (feat. rako, goyo, DALI HART), Yirrmal (feat. Dami Im) and loads more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and fire up this week’s must-hear new releases. Head here to see previous instalments of the playlist.

New Aus Music Playlist ADDITIONS – 26/08/2022

KYE – Bossin’

Surprise Chef – Suburban Breeze

Ninajirachi – Petroleum

Ngaiire – F.U.

Munan – Your Life

Elizabeth M. Drummond – I Tried

Ayesha Madon – Goldfish

Marlon X Rulla – Unceded

Jean. – CPR

Yirrmal w/ Dami Im – Promised Land

The Grogans – No Thanks (I’m Going Surfing)

Emerson Leif – Blood

KIAN w/ rako, goyo, DALI HART – Come Through

Mahne Frame and Buzz Kull – bk sleep

Adult Art Club – All Together, Here Together

Newport – Two Friends

